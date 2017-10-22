No. 1 James Madison routs William & Mary 46-14, extends win streak to 19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - William & Mary's turnovers doomed them in front of a sold-out Homecoming crowd (13,125) at Zable Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Tribe gave the ball up on six different occasions, resulting in 33 points for James Madison.

The defending national champions routed William & Mary 46-14.

W&M (2-5, 0-4) scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter – coming on a 33-yard pass from quarterback Tommy McKee to wideout Jordan Lowery and on a 66-yard run by tailback Noah Giles – but was unable to overcome a 43-0 deficit.

Freshman quarterback and former Oscar Smith star Shon Mitchell started the game for the Tribe, but was replaced by Brandon Battle after a 3-for-10 start.

The Dukes increased the nation's longest win streak to a CAA-record 19th straight victory. JMU is now 7-0 on the year and 4-0 in league play, while the Tribe fell to 2-5 and 0-4. The Dukes have also won eight in a row on the road – their longest in program history.

The 32-point win was the largest margin-of-victory for the Dukes in the 40-year history of the series, as JMU improved to 23-17 all-time against the Tribe.