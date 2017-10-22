Josh Norman, Ty Nsheke ruled out for Redskins’ Monday night tilt with Eagles

ASHBURN, Va. – If the Redskins want to end their Monday night football woes in Philadelphia, they’ll have to do it without the services of their starting cornerback Josh Norman.

For the second straight game, Norman will be sidelined with a rib injury that he sustained in the last Monday night game against the Chiefs.

When asked about Norman’s injury progress on Saturday, Gruden said that “there wasn’t a setback. He just hadn’t got cleared from the doctors yet.”

#FmlrN🤦🏽‍♂️ A post shared by Joshua R. Norman (@jno24) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Offensive lineman Trent Williams, cornerback Bashaud Breeland, running back Rob Kelley, and linebacker Mason Foster were other notables listed as questionable but expected to go on Monday night.

The Redskins have struggled in Monday night games, losing 12 of the last 14 outings.