Historic night as Virginia crowns a new Miss Virginia USA and Miss Virginia Teen USA

NORFOLK, Va. – Both Miss Virginia USA and Miss Virginia Teen USA were crowned around 9 p.m. Sunday evening.

Ashley Vollrath was crowned Miss Virginia USA, and Himanvi Panidepu was crowned Miss Virginia Teen USA.

Panidepu became the first Indian-American to win Miss Virginia Teen USA.

Liv Fletcher, Miss Lake Ann USA, became the first openly gay contestant to ever place in the top five at Miss Virginia USA.

Before winning this evening, Vollrath was Miss Blacksburg USA and Panidepu was Miss Central Virginia Teen USA.

45 contestants competed in the pageant that was held at Tidewater Community College’s Roper Theater in Downtown Norfolk.

Contestants had a full week of events leading up to Sunday night’s main event, including an opportunity to question local politicians on special needs and public education, followed by an evening on the Spirit Of Norfolk.