First Warning Forecast: Tracking a warm start to the work week and our next chance of rain

Partly cloudy overnight with temperatures dropping into the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will warm up nicely to start the work week. Expect highs near 80. We’ll see mostly dry conditions throughout the day with increasing clouds. Winds will pick up a bit during the day. A cold front will approach from the west bringing increasing rain and storm chances overnight Monday into Tuesday. Rain may be heavy at times.

We’ll continue with showers and possible storms during the day Tuesday. Should dry out by late evening. It will be a bit on the breezy side. Lows will drop into the 50s. Much cooler on Wednesday once the cold front moves through. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 60s, which is closer to normal for this time of year. We’ll see more clouds in the morning, with some partial clearing late in the day.

Thursday is looking dry with highs in the low and mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. A bit warmer to end the work week as temperatures climb back into the 70s.

We are keeping our eye on a potential coastal low that could bring us more rain for Sunday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: SE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase throughout the day. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy. Showers and storms move in late. Breezy. Lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds: S 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

