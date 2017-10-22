50 cats adopted from Norfolk’s Catnip Cat Cafe since July opening

NORFOLK, Va. – Fifty cats from the Catnip Cat Cafe have found their fur-ever home since the cafe’s opening on July 14.

The cafe partners with local rescue organizations and shelters for the cats and also for their expertise in making sure the cats are living happy, healthy lives at the cafe until they are adopted.

Catnip Cat Cafe is a place to grab a coffee, tea or snack and spend time with cats.

The cafe is located in the Ghent area of Norfolk on 2200 Colonial Avenue, Suite 19 and 20.

Click here to make a reservation at the Catnip Cat Cafe.