Williamsburg Police accepting unused and unwanted medication for drug take back initiative

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Williamsburg Police Department and Williamsburg- James City County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting unused and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter medications on October 28.

Residents are asked to bring medications to the Williamsburg Police Department at 425 Armistead Avenue between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It’s part of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency’s National Drug Take Back Initiative, which provides the public with an environmentally safe way to dispose of potentially dangerous drugs.

Drugs of all types will be accepted, but needles will not be accepted. Liquids should be in sealed containers. It is free and anonymous.

All drugs collected will be turned over to the DEA for disposal.

During the National Drug Take Back in April 2017, 172 pounds of prescription drugs were collected.