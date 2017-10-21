UVA gets shut down by Boston College at home 41-10

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Anthony Brown threw three touchdown passes for an underdog Boston College team to lead the Eagles to a 41-10 rout of Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

The loss snapped the Cavaliers (5-and-2, 2-and-1 ACC) five-game winning streak. The ‘Hoos defense gave up two 76 yard touchdowns during the first quarter, putting them in a 17-0 hole through 15 minutes.

UVA couldn’t get much going on a stout Boston College (4-and-4, 2-and-3 ACC) defense, only mustering 247 yards of total offense compared to the Eagles 512.

Kurt Benkert was held in check, throwing for 126 yards, one interception, and no touchdowns for the Cavs.

Virginia remains one win away from bowl eligibility, which would be a first since 2011. The Cavaliers are on the road to face Pittsburgh next week.