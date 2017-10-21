The Locker Room Show | October 20

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room show, Adam Winkler and Mitch Brown take you around Hampton Roads for News 3's Friday football frenzy.

Wink & Mitch air highlights of nine games around our area including Old Dominion hosting two-time defending Conference USA champion Western Kentucky.

The show includes: Royal Imperial Collegiate of Canada vs. Bishop Sullivan Catholic, Cox vs. Tallwood, Kempsville vs. Ocean Lakes, Nansemond River vs. Deep Creek, Lakeland vs. King's Fork.

Plus, Bayside vs. Salem and Green Run vs. Kellam.

And, Mitch delivers a Hercules Fence 757 Showdown unlike any we've seen. He puts the "lights" in highlights with a scheduled game between Norfolk Christian and Portsmouth Christian.