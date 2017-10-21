Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous weather on tap

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a gorgeous weekend on tap!

Plenty of sunshine once again, with highs in the mid and upper 70s.Going to be a great day for outdoor activities!  A little more cloud cover expected for Sunday. Temperatures even warmer, Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Partly cloudy skies to start the work week. Temperatures will warm to near 80. A cold front will approach from the west with increasing rain chances late Monday, with a soggy day on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will cool a bit on Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s. Expect showers and overcast skies throughout the day. We could see showers linger into Wednesday, with much cooler conditions. Temperatures will drop to the 60s. Even cooler on Thursday, with highs in the low and mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Today: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds: Calm.

Tomorrow: A little more cloud cover. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health 

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

