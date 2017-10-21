Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Gorgeous weather on tap

Today: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds: Calm.

Tomorrow: A little more cloud cover. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

