Police looking for a suspect in Surry County armed robbery

SURRY Co. Va., – The Surry County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happen at a Qwik Stop on Oct. 4.

The Qwik Stop robbery occurred at 11965 Rolfe Highway around 11 p.m., say police.

The man who is 5’8”, 175 pounds, entered the store and pulled a sawed-off bolt action rifle on the clerk at the convenient store.

The suspect fled the location on foot after robing the business, and was wearing a green hoodie and dark colored jeans.

There was a clerk and two customers in the Qwik Stop when it was robbed. Neither the customers or employee were hurt.

Qwik Stop is offering a reward of $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information are urged to call the Surry County Sheriff’s Office at (757)-294-5264 with that information.