CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Officials in Chesapeake say they are still looking for a man who stole thousands of dollars in jewelry from a department store.

The robbery occurred at the 1500 block of Sam’s Circle on Sept. 29.

Police say the man stole $2,300 in jewelry from the store.

Police ask that anyone with information in this case to please call the Chesapeake Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP