Hampton Police investigate business robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton want to find out more information about a burglary that happen at the Loan Max Title Loans on Oct. 10.

Officers responded to the robbery on the 900 block of West Mercury Blvd. at 4 p.m., say officials.

Workers at the business told police that the suspect apparently entered the store, implied he had a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect then took off from the scene, fleeing in a older model white vehicle towards North Armistead Ave.

The vehicle was being driven by an unknown second suspect.

The Hampton Police Division is asking anyone that may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area or that may have information that will assist to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.