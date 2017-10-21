× First Warning Forecast: A few more clouds, unseasonably warm

Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds: Calm.

Tomorrow: Patchy fog to start. A little more cloud cover. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Meteorologist April Loveland

