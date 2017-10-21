First Warning Forecast: A few more clouds, unseasonably warm
Patchy fog overnight, with lows dipping into the 50s. Skies will be mostly clear. Watch out for areas of low visibility.
Temperatures will warm again on Sunday, thanks to high pressure. We’ll start the day with some patchy fog, followed by some sunshine. Looks like we’ll see a few more clouds than the past few days. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 70s. Partly cloudy Sunday night with lows in the 50s.
A dry start to the work week, at least the first half of the day. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Monday, thanks to a cold front that will move in from the west. We’ll see clouds increase from west to east. Temperatures will warm to near 80. Rain will move in overnight and Tuesday. Expect showers and breezy conditions for Tuesday. Highs in the mid 70s.
High pressure will build in through Saturday, keeping the weather mainly dry. Temperatures will drop Wednesday and Thursday behind the cold front. Expect highs in the 60s.
Tonight: Mostly clear with patchy fog. Lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds: Calm.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog to start. A little more cloud cover. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
Meteorologist April Loveland
For weather updates on Facebook: HERE
Follow me on Twitter: HERE
Follow me on Instagram: HERE
Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.