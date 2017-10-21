Astros beat Yankees 4-0 in Game 7 of ALCS, clinch ticket to World Series

HOUSTON, Texas. – The Houston Astros have clinched the American League Pennant and a ticket to the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in game seven of the American League Championship Series 4-0 Saturday.

Both team gave up zero runs in the first three innings of the game, but going into the fourth and fifth inning the Astros put up four runs on Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia.

Former Old Dominion baseball great Justin Verlander was named ALCS MVP for his dominant outings. In two starts, Verlander pitched 16 innings, accruing a 0.56 ERA, and striking out 21 batters.

Sabathia would give up a home run to Houston’s designated hitter Even Gattis to start the scoring stretch in the fourth, followed by a three run RBI with two outs by the Astros catcher Brian McCann in the fifth inning.

Charlie Morton took the win for the Astros, going five innings with only two hits. Lance McCuller Jr. grabbed the save for Houston.

The World Series is set between the Houston Astros and Los Angles Dodgers. First pitch for game one will be at 8:00 p.m. at Dodger Stadium on October 24th.