757 Showdown: Portsmouth Christian vs. Norfolk Christian postponed until Saturday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Instead of playing their first homecoming game at night on their new turf field, Norfolk Christian's hand was forced to postpone the pivotal matchup until Saturday morning.

A lack of lighting made the deliberation between both team's coaching staff's to call off tonights game.

The Ambassadors have been playing home games this season during Saturday afternoon's, as they have not yet installed stadium lights.

The teams will kickoff at Moore Family Field at Norfolk Christian School at 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning.