YMCA of South Hampton Roads goes for a Guinness World Record

NORFOLK, Va. – The YMCA of South Hampton Roads is going for a Guinness World Record!

They’re trying to break the current world record of longest cycling class, currently held at 25 consecutive hours.

There will be 150 bikes filling MacArthur Center’s center court on the first floor Friday.

There will be a mandatory single instructor and at least ten core riders to remain the same for the course of the event in order to qualify for the world record.

The event will benefit the Y’s Annual Giving Campaign, specifically to provide swim lessons to kids throughout South Hampton Roads, Northeastern North Carolina and the Eastern Shore of Virginia who would otherwise not have the opportunity to participate in programs that teach water safety.

The cycling starts at 5:30pm Friday, October 20th.