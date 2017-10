Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff is the 35th Miss Teen USA and the second young woman from Missouri to win the title. She is in town for the 2018 Miss Virginia USA and Miss Virginia Teen USA state pageant to be held at the Roper Performing Arts Center, Norfolk, VA, October 21 & 22. For more information visit www.missvirginiausa.com.