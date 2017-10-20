× Visit Greenpeace’s historic Arctic Sunrise ship in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Greenpeace’s historic Arctic Sunrise ship will be in Norfolk on October 21 and 22, offering tours to educate the public on threats to the Earth’s oceans and climates.

The Arctic Sunrise is one of Greenpeace’s most famous vessels. The ship was the first to circumnavigate James Ross Island in the Antarctic, has been involved in attempting to stop Japanese whaling fleets, chased illegal fishing vessels, and was even seized by the Russian government in 2013 during a protest of Arctic oil drilling.

The ship is now on a tour along the Atlantic coast, teaching people about protecting and recovering our coasts, communities and climate from three major issues — plastic pollution, the threat of seismic blasting and offshore oil drilling, and the impacts of climate change.

The ship is docked at the Waterside Marina, next to the Spirit of Norfolk. Tours of the ship will be available on October 21-22 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.