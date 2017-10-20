VA Task Force is back from Puerto Rico, now they’re hard at work in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Task Force is back home from San Juan, Puerto Rico after pitching in to help with massive relief efforts after hurricane Irma, but their work still continues.
Virginia and other task force teams are keeping their skills sharp while training for the next disaster at the Structural Collapse Training Academy on Friday.
About 90 first responders are spending eight days and 80 hours of learning.
The Structural Collapse Training Academy prepares them for dangerous scenarios such as collapsed buildings.
More than 2,000 first responders on the local, state and federal level have came to Virginia Beach for the academy since 1999.
“A hurricane or and a building is down maybe an earthquake. A fire that’s weakened the building and has collapsed,” Rigolo mentioned.
It will be the 20th anniversary of the structural collapse training next year. First responders tell News 3 they hope to build even more experiences between now and then.