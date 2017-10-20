VA Task Force is back from Puerto Rico, now they’re hard at work in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Task Force is back home from San Juan, Puerto Rico after pitching in to help with massive relief efforts after hurricane Irma, but their work still continues.

Virginia and other task force teams are keeping their skills sharp while training for the next disaster at the Structural Collapse Training Academy on Friday.

About 90 first responders are spending eight days and 80 hours of learning.

The Structural Collapse Training Academy prepares them for dangerous scenarios such as collapsed buildings.

More than 2,000 first responders on the local, state and federal level have came to Virginia Beach for the academy since 1999.

Captain of the Virginia Beach Fire department John Rigolo said, “This is the top of the pyramid when it comes to technical rescue training so to get here the students have to gave a background in rope rescue, confined space, transmit vehicle, water hazmat operations and things like that.” “A hurricane or and a building is down maybe an earthquake. A fire that’s weakened the building and has collapsed,” Rigolo mentioned.

News 3’s Aleah Hordges was told the training simulates the task force team’s recent deployment to Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands.

Setting priorities is also a part of the training. First responders say their efforts allowed victims to get to their medications right away.

Rigolo added, “A number of people needed medications. We evacuated a tremendous amount of folks. Some areas that we couldn’t get to without using boats or cutting the trees out of the roads we’ve built rope systems to gain access to a number of things to get to people who were trapped particularly out of those mountain areas.” It will be the 20th anniversary of the structural collapse training next year. First responders tell News 3 they hope to build even more experiences between now and then.