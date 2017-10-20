× Portsmouth candidate had car and political literature stolen

Portsmouth, Va. – Portsmouth Police said they are investigating after the candidate for the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, TJ Wright said his car was stolen and the only thing missing was $1,100 worth of political literature from the trunk.

“I left for work at around 9 o’clock the car was in my driveway, when I came back at 4 o’clock there was no car. It wasn’t there,” said Wright.

Once he noticed the car was gone, he said he called OnStar and the police.

Authorities were able to track the car down about three miles away roughly 2 and a hald hours later on Merrimac Drive.

Wright is running against incumbent – Stephanie Morales for the Commonwealth’s Attorney position for the city of Portsmouth.

“I was concerned because my campaign literature was in the trunk. I had just picked it up within the last couple days,” said Wright, “I don’t want to speculate or presume any person was responsible for this. It’s just really bizarre.”

He said 6 heavy, labeled boxes were removed from the trunk.

“That was the only thing of significant value but I don’t think there’s a street value for my campaign literature,” said Wright.

We reached out to Morales and she issued a statement about the situation saying: “As the Commonwealth’s Attorney and a career prosecutor I have always been committed to fighting crime and protecting the rights of victims. I sincerely hope those responsible for this act are apprehended by our police. Anyone with information should call the Portsmouth Crime Line.”

Wright said he is grateful no one was hurt. “We can’t let people like that know that that were afraid and we need to roll on we need to be strong stronger city and I think this is a time for us to kind of come together and just move forward

Police call this an active investigation.