Norfolk to open new kayak launch and fishing pier

NORFOLK, Va. – The city of Norfolk is opening the Lavalette kayak launch and fishing pier on October 26.

The launch is located behind the Virginia Zoo and gives residents a way to safely and easily access the city’s waterways.

A free grand opening event will be held on October 26 at 5 p.m.

The City of Norfolk Department of Recreation, Parks and Open Space will offer a brief paddling session. Kayaks are limited but attendees can bring their own. The Virginia Zoo will also have different children activities.