NORFOLK, Va. – The L.L.Bean Bootmobile was spotted in Norfolk on Thursday!

The Bootmobile made a stop at Old Dominion University to give out L.L. Bean swag, gift cards and coupons.

We’re here @OldDominion today only from 10am-3pm! Stop by for your chance to win @LLBean swag, gift cards, coupons, & more! pic.twitter.com/KPGesZ4b2D — L.L.Bean Bootmobile (@Bootmobile) October 19, 2017

News 3 Anchor Todd Corillo saw the boot parked downtown in front of The Main.

It will make a stop at the University of Pittsburgh on Monday and Tuesday.