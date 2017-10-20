Heritage Humane Society offering $31 off black cat and dog adoption fees until Oct. 31

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Heritage Humane Society is offering a Halloween adoption special for black cats and dogs.

“The myths surrounding black cats reach a fever pitch in the days leading up to Halloween,” says Darci VanderSlik, HHS Marketing Manager. “These unfounded black cat myths prevent many wonderful pets from finding loving homes.”

Until October 31, HHS will reduce adoption fee by $31 for cats and dogs with any black spots on their coats (tabbies, calicos, torties and tuxedo marked cats, and dogs with any black spots or coat patterns).

The $31 discount includes spay/neuter surgery, a wellness exam, deworming, basic feline and canine vaccines, a microchip and more, over $300 worth of veterinary medical services.

Approved adopters must mention the $31 off coupon upon arrival.

