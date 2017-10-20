Live now: LAPD gives update on Harvey Weinstein sexual assault investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department has opened an investigation into Harvey Weinstein after a person has come forward with an allegation of sexual assault against the disgraced movie mogul.

“Robbery Homicide Div has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein in 2013,” the LAPD wrote in a tweet. “Investigation ongoing.”

Officer Sal Ramirez with the LAPD also confirmed the news to CNN.

The accuser, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, told the Los Angeles Times the incident took place in February 2013 at Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel.

After an event at which she encountered Weinstein, whom she’d met briefly once before, she alleges Weinstein showed up at her hotel “without warning” and asked to come up to her room. She told him no but offered to meet him downstairs. Weinstein showed up at her hotel room door anyway, she told the LA Times, and “bullied” his way in.

The accuser said Weinstein soon “became very aggressive and demanding” before raping her, according to the account she gave the LA Times.

She told the LA Times she reported the incident to a priest, a friend and a nanny, but didn’t tell officials because she was afraid.

When reached Thursday, a spokesperson for Weinstein said, “We deny any allegations of nonconsensual sex although obviously can’t respond to anonymous allegations.”

Weinstein has also previously denied any accusations of sexual assault.

In the past two weeks, more than 40 women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or assault since the New York Times first published an article exposing decades of Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds.

After a New Yorker article included multiple allegations of rape, Weinstein’s spokesperson told CNN: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

One of the accusers, actress Asia Argento, has previously confirmed her account to CNN.

“This is our truth,” she said.

Weinstein is currently under investigation in London and New York City for alleged sexual assault.

The London investigation is related to an incident that took place in the 1980s, police previously told CNN.

The NYPD is reviewing claims against the film mogul made by women interviewed for the New Yorker article.