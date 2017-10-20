× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures

Today: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Plenty of sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

