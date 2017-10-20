× First Warning Traffic: Friday road closures and bridge openings

Bridge openings:

Gilmerton Bridge – 8 a.m.

Midtown Tunnel:

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, October 22 at 10 a.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

Segment I

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on October 15-22, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Sunday night eastbound closures will not begin before 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday night closures as early as 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:

Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

October 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:

Alternating lane closures between the MMMBT to 25 th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times: Southbound-October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and October 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:

Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

October 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis to Denbigh Blvd. One lane will remain open at all times:

Southbound-October 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound- October 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:

October 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. the next day (16-hour period) beginning Friday and Saturday nights

October 22 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:

Single-lane closures westbound between 4 th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276): October 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. October 21 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276):

Berkley Bridge, westbound:

Dual lane closure October 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside:

Northbound single-lane closures between the Western Freeway and MMMBT October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. October 21 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Northbound off-ramp to College Drive (Exit 8) closed October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. October 21 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Northbound on-ramp to College Drive closed October 15-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows:

October 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Project:

The I-264 east off-ramp to Newtown Rd. south single lane closure October 16-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk:

Dual lane closures I-564 east from I-64 east to Route 406 east October 16-20 7 p.m. to midnight.

Single-lane closure I-564 east at VA-337 east October 16-20 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Te­­­­­­­rminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit.

I-564 westbound October 16-20 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Single lane closures.

For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit www.I564intermodal.com.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure of Frederick Blvd at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 until November 17. Signed detour will be in place.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

I-64 east exit ramp closure to Military Hwy (Exit 281B) October 15-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.

Alternating single-lane closures October 15-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.



Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: