First Warning Traffic: Friday road closures and bridge openings
Bridge openings:
- Gilmerton Bridge – 8 a.m.
Midtown Tunnel:
- US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Continuous full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound from Friday, October 20 at 8 p.m. through Sunday, October 22 at 10 a.m.
I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
Segment I
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Lee Hall (Exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) on October 15-22, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Sunday night eastbound closures will not begin before 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday night closures as early as 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel:
- Single-lane closures eastbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Alternating lane closures across all lanes and full ramp closures in Newport News as follows:
- Alternating lane closures between the MMMBT to 25th Street (Exit 6). One lane will remain open at all times:
- Southbound-October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. and October 21 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Route 17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- October 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 17, Peninsula: Single-lane closure between Fort Eustis to Denbigh Blvd. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Southbound-October 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-64, High Rise Bridge: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Eastbound- October 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- October 20-21 from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m. the next day (16-hour period) beginning Friday and Saturday nights
- October 22 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures, dual-lane closures and full ramp closures as follows:
- Single-lane closures westbound between 4th View Street (Exit 273) and Granby Street/I-564 (Exit 276):
- October 20 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- October 21 from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Berkley Bridge, westbound:
- Dual lane closure October 16-20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-664 Northbound/Southbound, Southside:
- Northbound single-lane closures between the Western Freeway and MMMBT
- October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- October 21 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- Northbound off-ramp to College Drive (Exit 8) closed
- October 20 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- October 21 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- Northbound on-ramp to College Drive closed
- October 15-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 164 Eastbound/Westbound, Portsmouth: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions as follows:
- October 15-20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Towne Point Road and West Norfolk Road.
I-64/I-264 Interchange Project:
- The I-264 east off-ramp to Newtown Rd. south single lane closure October 16-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
I-564 Eastbound/Westbound, Norfolk:
- Dual lane closures I-564 east from I-64 east to Route 406 east October 16-20 7 p.m. to midnight.
- Single-lane closure I-564 east at VA-337 east October 16-20 from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.
I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit.
- I-564 westbound October 16-20 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Single lane closures.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit www.I564intermodal.com.
Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth: Full closure of Frederick Blvd at the Turnpike Intersection starting October 9 until November 17. Signed detour will be in place.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- I-64 east exit ramp closure to Military Hwy (Exit 281B) October 15-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Detour signs will direct motorists to Exit 281A/Robin Hood Road.
- Alternating single-lane closures October 15-21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
Courtland Interchange Project: US-58, Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Starting at 6 p.m. October 16 and ending no later than noon October 20 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650).
- Starting at 7 a.m. October 16 ending no later than 8 p.m. October 20 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Meherrin Road (58 Business).