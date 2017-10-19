Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: More sunshine and a gradual warm up
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
The warming trend continues… Another chilly morning but not as cold as yesterday. Temperatures will start in the 40s and 50s this morning, about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. We will see plenty of sunshine again today with light winds. Highs will warm into the low 70s this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year.
Skies will remain clear tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s near the coast and 40s inland.
Mostly sunny skies will continue for Friday and most of the weekend. Highs will warm into the mid 70s Friday and Saturday, then the upper 70s Sunday. Our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday with a cold front.
Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: N 5-10
Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low
Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
October 19th
1749 Hurricane: Raised Chesapeake Bay 15 feet
1997 Flash Flooding: Southeast Virginia
