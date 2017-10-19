TCC hosting customer service and hospitality career fair

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – If you are looking for a job in the customer service and hospitality industry, Tidewater Community College wants to help you find a job.

The TCC Customer Service and Hospitality Career Fair is open to the public, and will be held on Oct. 26. at the Virginia Beach Campus Student Center, room K204, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

TCC says that applicants should come dressed in interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Services Center. Non-TCC students and alumni can register as a guest.

For additional information, call 757-822-7228.

List of companies in attendance at upcoming career fair:

Allstate/Jones Family Insurance

Arvon Staffing

AT&T

Autobell Car Wash

Blue Chip Landscapes

Checkered Flag Auto Group

Chick-fil-A

Coastal Hospitality Associates

Cox Communications

Diamond Resorts International

Distinctive Gourmet

Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD)

Landmark Hotel Group

LTD Hospitality Group

Rogers Windows

Norfolk Waterside Marriott

RS Andrews of Tidewater

Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel

Speedway, LLC

Sutherland Global Services

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

VSA Resorts

Waffle House, Inc.