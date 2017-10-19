TCC hosting customer service and hospitality career fair

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – If you are looking for a job in the customer service and hospitality industry, Tidewater Community College wants to help you find a job.
The TCC Customer Service and Hospitality Career Fair is open to the public, and will be held on Oct. 26. at the Virginia Beach Campus Student Center, room K204, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
TCC says that applicants should come dressed in interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.
RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Services Center. Non-TCC students and alumni can register as a guest.
For additional information, call 757-822-7228.
List of companies in attendance at upcoming career fair:
- Allstate/Jones Family Insurance
- Arvon Staffing
- AT&T
- Autobell Car Wash
- Blue Chip Landscapes
- Checkered Flag Auto Group
- Chick-fil-A
- Coastal Hospitality Associates
- Cox Communications
- Diamond Resorts International
- Distinctive Gourmet
- Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD)
- Landmark Hotel Group
- LTD Hospitality Group
- Rogers Windows
- Norfolk Waterside Marriott
- RS Andrews of Tidewater
- Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel
- Speedway, LLC
- Sutherland Global Services
- Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation
- VSA Resorts
- Waffle House, Inc.