TCC hosting customer service and hospitality career fair

Posted 1:08 pm, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 01:14PM, October 19, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – If you are looking for a job in the customer service and hospitality industry, Tidewater Community College wants to help you find a job.

The TCC Customer Service and Hospitality Career Fair is open to the public, and will be held on Oct. 26. at the Virginia Beach Campus Student Center, room K204, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. 

TCC says that applicants should come dressed in interview attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.

RSVP is required by registering with TCC’s Career Services Center. Non-TCC students and alumni can register as a guest.                                                                               

For additional information, call 757-822-7228. 

List of companies in attendance at upcoming career fair: 

  • Allstate/Jones Family Insurance
  • Arvon Staffing
  • AT&T
  • Autobell Car Wash
  • Blue Chip Landscapes
  • Checkered Flag Auto Group
  • Chick-fil-A
  • Coastal Hospitality Associates
  • Cox Communications
  • Diamond Resorts International
  • Distinctive Gourmet
  • Hampton Roads Sanitation District (HRSD)
  • Landmark Hotel Group
  • LTD Hospitality Group
  • Rogers Windows
  • Norfolk Waterside Marriott
  • RS Andrews of Tidewater
  • Renaissance Portsmouth-Norfolk Waterfront Hotel
  • Speedway, LLC
  • Sutherland Global Services
  • Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation
  • VSA Resorts
  • Waffle House, Inc.

 