Two shot during fight in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting that happen around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Officers responded to calls about men fighting and shots fired at the 3200 block of Border Rd., say police.

Officials say that approximately six men were involved in the altercation that became physical, and eventually led to two men firing hand guns.

Two of the six involved are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, and both shooters are in custody.

It is unknown if the gunshot victims fired the shots, and an investigation into the shooting is still underway.

