Norfolk offering $350,000 for artwork commemorating desegregation of public schools

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk’s Public Art Program is looking for a talented artist to design and build a piece of artwork that will commemorate the desegregation of public schools.

The project is titled “The End of Massive Resistance” and should “tell the many layers of the story of the struggle for equal education, the end of the Massive Resistance.”

They are offering a $350,000 budget for the artwork’s design, fabrication and installation.

The artwork will be located inside the new Government Center at St. Paul’s Boulevard and Main Street, adjacent to City Hall. There are many potential locations for the artwork inside the Government Center and the Committee welcomes the artist’s vision for the most appropriate site.

The Public Art Planning Committee says the artwork “should have an emotional impact, communicate a depth of feeling, meaning and human understanding of this time and this history and courageously talk about what happened.”

Up to five finalists will be selected and interviewed by the Committee via Skype. Submissions are due by November 30.

Click here for more information on proposal requirements, selection criteria, and general project details.