Norfolk Christian hosting first homecoming on new turf field, Portsmouth Christian hopes to secure playoff berth

NORFOLK, Va. – This week’s Hercules Fence 757 Showdown features two of the top private schools in Hampton Roads battling for a playoff berth.

Norfolk Christian (5-1) played last season’s homecoming away from home. The wait has been worth it, as the team will get to play it’s homecoming game on their brand new turf field for the first time on Friday. “I think the big thing is being able to come out here and play at home for our homecoming game so the kids are absolutely ecstatic,” said Ambassadors head coach Tim Bender.

Portsmouth Christian (5-2) has had a rejuvenation season. With one more win in three remaining games, the Patriots can secure their first winning season since 2009. “This would be a dream come true really,” said Patriots senior Da’Kendall James, who’s committed to play college football at Coastal Carolina.

“I haven’t been to the playoffs in my high school career so, staying together, working hard, just staying loyal to each other, knowing that our time was going to come.”

Mitch Brown will have extended highlights from this game on the award-winning Locker Room show Friday on News 3 at 11.