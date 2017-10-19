Newport News homeowner catches burglary suspect on surveillance camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Newport News Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at a home in the 100 block of Rexford Drive on October 3.

The resident found his home ransacked and several hundred dollars stolen.

Surveillance video from the resident's home captured images and video of a man on the property at the same time as the burglary.

The man rang the doorbell just before someone entered a side window of the house.

The man is described as a bald black male wearing a blue shirt, dark pants, white shoes and red gloves. He was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information on the burglary or the man's identity is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.