× NEON Festival underway in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – The 3rd Annual New Energy of Norfolk Festival is highlighting the art in downtown from murals, food trucks and entertainment.

The two-day event brought in 4,000 people last year.

The NEON Festival begins Thursday at 4 p.m from Friday at 10 p.m.

For a scheduled list of events, visit the NEON Festival’s website.

Stay with us for more on this story!