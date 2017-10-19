Naval Station Norfolk hosts 1,300 Norfolk fifth graders for STEM Day

NORFOLK, Va. – About 1,300 fifth grade students from Norfolk Public Schools will visit Naval Station Norfolk on Friday, October 20 as part of a Science, Technology, Mathematics and Engineering (STEM) event.

As part of the activities, the students will tour two Navy ships, visit exhibits and displays like an aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) truck, and a dive tank.

“We are absolutely thrilled about this event! Less than one year ago, we began the discussion of how we could collaboratively work together to provide our students an educational opportunity of a lifetime right in our “backyard” at Naval Station Norfolk, and now it’s come to fruition. This inaugural event will serve to inspire, connect, and educate our students in STEM-related areas. The fact that the event coincides with NAVSTA Norfolk’s 100th anniversary makes it that much more special,” said Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong, Executive Director of Interagency Collaboration and Wraparound Services for NPS.

“Naval Station Norfolk is very much looking forward to holding the first STEM event on base,” said Captain Rich McDaniel, Naval Station Norfolk Commanding Officer. “We think this event will build and strengthen an already very strong partnership with Norfolk Public Schools.”

Both Naval Station Norfolk and Norfolk Public Schools hope the event will be an annual one!