Four Arizona juveniles rescued in nationwide sex trafficking sting

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in Arizona, four juveniles were rescued and seven people were arrested as part Operation Cross Country XI.

The FBI, along with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), announced yesterday that 84 minors were recovered and 120 traffickers were arrested as part of Operation Cross Country XI, a nationwide effort focusing on underage human trafficking that ran from October 12th through October 15th, 2017.

“Operation Cross Country is a snapshot of time, the FBI works with state and local partners throughout the year to rescue children from this vicious lifestyle,” said Michael Caputo, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “This crime has no boundaries and can impact any child, of any race or ethnicity, anywhere from large cities to small town communities.”

FBI agents and task force officers staged operations in hotels, casinos and truck stops, as well as on street corners and websites.