Former President Obama campaigns with Ralph Northam 

RICHMOND, Va. – Former President Barack Obama will campaign with Ralph Northam, the democratic candidate for Virginia governor, during a rally on Thursday evening at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The rally marks President Obama’s first return to the campaign trail since leaving office last January.

Northam leads Ed Gillespie, the republican candidate, in the polls, but a new poll from Christopher Newport University shows a tightening race with a four point lead for Northam.

Doors to Thursday’s event open at 5 p.m. with the rally to begin after that.

