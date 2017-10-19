Dodgers defeat Cubs to win National League title, reach first World Series since 1988

CHICAGO, Ill. – Nobody in the National League could dodge the Dodgers, and now they’re headed to the Fall Classic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers club the Cubs 11-1 in Thursday’s game five of the National League Championship Series to win the best of seven 4-to-1. The victory eliminates Chicago, Major League Baseball’s defending world champions and gives the Dodgers their first World Series appearance since 1988.

L.A. ace Clayton Kershaw earns the victory. He was staked to an early lead after the Dodgers scored single runs in the first and second innings before a five run explosion in the third behind Enrique Hernandez’s grand slam – one of his three home runs in the game.

Enrique Hernandez becomes first @MLB player to hit 3 home runs in a postseason game at Wrigley Field. @Dodgers — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 20, 2017

Virginia Beach native (Cox High School) Chris Taylor had two hits and scored two runs in the victory. He was voted co-MVP of the series along with Justin Turner – who played parts of two seasons with the Norfolk Tides.

The Dodgers, who had MLB’s best regular season record, will have home field advantage in next week’s World Series vs. either Houston or New York. The Yankees lead the best of seven American League Championship Series three games to two. Game six is Friday night in Houston. Former Old Dominion star Justin Verlander will start the game on the mound for the Astros.