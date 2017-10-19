Crews responding to natural gas leak in Suffolk neighborhood

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews are responding to a gas leak in the Oakridge neighborhood of Suffolk.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue and Suffolk Police responded to the leak in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive just before 9:30 a.m.

The leak occurred when a contractor struck a two-inch natural gas line. Virginia Natural Gas is on site working to secure the leak.

Three residences on Ridgecrest Drive have been evacuated as a precaution.

Roadblocks are set up at Ridgecrest Drive and Grove Avenue, as well as Colonial Drive and Pond Drive.