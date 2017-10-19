5th Annual Dismal Day celebrates history, nature at Dismal Swamp State Park

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. – The 5th annual Dismal Day at Dismal Swamp State Park will be held October 28!

Despite the name, the annual Dismal Day is a fun-filled family festival celebrating the history and nature of the Dismal Swamp State Park and historic Dismal Swamp Canal Trail!

Dismal Swamp State Park is located at 2356 Highway 17 North in Camden County.

Festivities take place from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and will include food vendors, crafts, raptors, nature-based vendors, and more!

There will also be free wagon and boat rides so visitors can enjoy the views of the park and waterway.

A 5K Fun Run/Walk will take place at 9 a.m. on the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail.

36.503560 -76.353447