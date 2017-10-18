Woman hit by car in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va – A woman was struck by a Jeep in Portsmouth Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Court St. and Columbia St, say officials.

The man driving the Jeep stayed while police responded to the scene.

The woman received non-life threatening injuries, and was transported by medics to a local hospital.

It is unknown at this time if the man in the Jeep was charged with a crime for hitting the woman with his car.

