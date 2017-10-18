× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: A chilly morning then warming up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

This morning we will feel the coldest temperatures so far this season. Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday morning. Highs will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. We will see plenty of sunshine today with light winds.

Skies will remain clear tonight but it will not be as cold. Overnight lows will only drop into the low 50s near the coast and into the 40s inland.

Mostly sunny skies will continue for the rest of the week with temperatures gradually warming up. Highs will reach the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday. Sunshine and 70s will remain for the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 18th

1954 Hurricane Hazel – Wind Damage, Flooding – coastal and interior Virginia

1990 F3 Tornado: King William Co

