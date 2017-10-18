HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – There are many different types of plastic surgery, but the most common one Googled by those in the Commonwealth is Coolsculpting, according to Highspeedinternet.com.
Analyst with the internet company used the Plastic Surgery Statistics report from the American Society of Plastic Surgery to identify the most popular surgeries in the U.S. over the past decade.
Highspeedinternet.com entered each of these surgeries’ names into Google Trends to identify the surgeries that people were most interested in learning more about in each state.
Coolsculpting was first approved in 2010, and was originally used to help people get rid of love handles.
In the information given by Highspeedinternet.com, a total of seventeen states were the most interested in this minimally invasive procedure, and it was just as popular in the state with the lowest obesity rate, Colorado, as it was in the state with the highest obesity rate, West Virginia.
Botox, Facelift, Labiaplast, Fat Transfer and Chin Implants were among some of the other popularly Googled plastic surgeries.