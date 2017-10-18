HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – There are many different types of plastic surgery, but the most common one Googled by those in the Commonwealth is Coolsculpting, according to Highspeedinternet.com.

Analyst with the internet company used the Plastic Surgery Statistics report from the American Society of Plastic Surgery to identify the most popular surgeries in the U.S. over the past decade.

Highspeedinternet.com entered each of these surgeries’ names into Google Trends to identify the surgeries that people were most interested in learning more about in each state.

Coolsculpting was first approved in 2010, and was originally used to help people get rid of love handles.