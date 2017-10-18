‘Skins scoop: Redskins 2017 first round pick Jonathan Allen out for the season

ASHBURN, Va. – The Redskins will have to redshirt another first-round rookie for the second straight season. After 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson only appeared in two games last season, defensive lineman Jonathan Allen’s season will be cut short due to a Lisfranc sprain in his foot.

According to ESPN’s John Keim, Allen will miss the rest of the season due to the injury. The rookie suffered the sprain during the Redskins 26-24 win over San Francisco last Sunday.

Although he only had one sack through five games, Allen’s consistent pass rush aided others on the defensive line. “He is a young player, but he plays it like a veteran,” said ‘Skins head coach Jay Gruden.

“He doesn’t have a lot of sacks obviously, but he was getting push in the pocket which was critical for the interior guys so the edge guys can get home. Just all around, he has played well.”

Gruden said lineman Anthony Lanier would replace Allen in the rotation.