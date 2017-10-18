Remains of missing Portsmouth-based Sailor found in Yosemite National Park identified

Remains found in Yosemite National Park gave been identified as Alexander Joseph Sevier.

The park said 24-year-old Alexander Joseph Sevier was last seen in Yosemite Valley on May 3.

Sevier works at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, the park said.

Sevier was traveling alone and would hike each day and come back to Housekeeping Camp in the evening.

When he was reported missing, Park Rangers, with the aid of search dogs and a CHP helicopter, launched an extensive search looking for him, the park said.

At the end of August, human remains were discovered near the banks of the Merced River below Vernal Fall. The remains were sent out for DNA testing, and were confirmed to be the remains of Sevier.