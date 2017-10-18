ODU hopes the stars align for Friday’s “Blackout” against Western Kentucky

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion’s good for a Friday night game once a year. This season, it’s Western Kentucky rolling into town for a pre-weekend parlay.

Both the defending Conference USA Champions and the Monarchs are in a different state than when they met last season, resulting in a 59-24 loss for ODU.

Under first-year head coach Mike Sanford, the Hilltoppers have started the season with a 4-2 record.

ODU’s (2-4) changes include their freshman quarterback spot. With a new signal-caller for ODU, and a new bench boss for WKU, each team will have a different look under the lights.

“This is one of the few teams we have not beaten,” said ODU head coach Bobby Wilder.

“Western Kentucky’s been dominant in the league the last three years, but we’ve got them at home, it’s a Friday night, it’s a blackout, on national television, all the things are there, aligned for us to have success and win this football game.”

Kickoff set for 6:00p.m. on Friday at S.B. Ballard Stadium.