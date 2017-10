Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va - Tornado Bait (tornadobait.club) brings their ‘grunge grass’ musical experience to our studio as they get ready to kick off the the Hampton History Museum’s Front Porch Music Series.

The Hampton History Museum is located at 120 Old Hampton Lane in Downtown Hampton. There is free parking in the garage across the street from the museum. For more information call (757)727-1102 or visit hamptonhistorymuseum.org.