Gillespie, Northam to speak at CNU gubernatorial forum

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A gubernatorial forum is being held Wednesday morning by the Christopher Newport University Wason Center for Public Policy.

The event will feature Virginia gubernatorial candidates Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam.

“The Peninsula Insiders’ Breakfast Series is geared towards educating business and community leaders about the variety of issues that impact the region, and particularly those issues considered by Richmond lawmakers.” stated Dr. Quentin Kidd, center director. “This is a great opportunity for our region to hear from the two major-party candidates for governor, one of which will drive the agenda for the next four years.”

In the most recent poll from CNU, Northam has a four percent lead over Gillespie, which for the first time is in the poll’s margin of error. Northam stands at 48% to Gillespie’s 44% with 5% of voters undecided. Libertarian Cliff Hyra has 3% in the poll.