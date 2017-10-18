× First Warning Forecast: Tracking sunshine and warming temperatures

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking more sunshine and temperatures that will gradually warm as we head into the weekend. Expect skies to remain mostly clear overnight. It won’t be as cold as last night. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s near the coast and into the 40s inland.

Temperatures will warm back to the 70s to end the week. Expect highs in the lower 70s on Thursday and mid 70s for Friday. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

The dry and warmer weather will carry into the weekend. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

We’ll see a little more cloud cover to start the work week, with a chance of showers for Tuesday.

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.