Dallas tabbed as 2018 NFL Draft host

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Last off-season, the NFL held it’s first all-outdoor NFL Draft in Philadelphia, marking a milestone in league history. This off-season, the trend of first’s will continue.

On Wednesday morning at the league’s annual fall meetings, Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. This will be the first draft to be held at an NFL stadium.

Since 1956, the draft has only been held in New York, Chicago, or Philadelphia.

The set-up will use the field, the stands, and outdoor plazas for an inside-outside atmosphere.

“Philadelphia raised the bar by taking the Draft to another level, and this new opportunity in Dallas will enable us to continue the event’s evolution and grow it even further,” said Goodell. “We are grateful to the Dallas Cowboys, the cities of Arlington, Dallas, and Frisco, and the Dallas Sports Commission for their leadership in turning this vision into reality.”

The draft will be held April 26-28, 2018. Round 1 will be on April 26, while rounds 2 & 3 will take place on April 27. The draft concludes with rounds 4-7 on April 28.

Last year in Philly, a record-breaking 250,000 fans attended the draft over the three-day span.