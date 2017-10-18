Coast Guard assists fishing boat near Ocracoke Island

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard helped a boat off the coast of Ocracoke Island Tuesday that had taken on water.

Watchstanders in Wilmington’s North Carolina Command Center received calls that the 72-foot-fishing boat, Capt. Jimmy, had taken on water in Pamlico Sound near Bluff Shoal Light around 3:30 a.m.

Two 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crews from Station Hatteras Inlet arrived on scene, assisting the boat by implementing dewatering pumps.

The dewatering pumps helped keep up with the flooding while one of the Hatteras Inlet crews escorted the Capt. Jimmy south to the Neuse River entrance.

Once at the river entrance a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Fort Macon took over, escorting the Capt. Jimmy crew to their homeport in Beaufort.

“Thanks to the fast response of Hatteras Inlet crews, combined with the cooperation of our crew and watchstanders in the Sector North Carolina Command Center, we were able to make sure the fishing vessel made it back to Beaufort,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler McGregor, Station Fort Macon coxswain for the case.